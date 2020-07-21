Both Kelley and Denton face up to five years in prison for conspiracy to make interstate threats. Both have agreed to pay restitution to the police departments involved. Both admitted that they had used racial slurs, and Kelley acknowledged that he was aware of his co-conspirators’ involvement in neo-Nazism.

AD

AD

Kelley will be sentenced Nov. 24.

In late 2018, Kelley suggested that the group take aim at Old Dominion University, where he was a student.

“I don’t want to goto class on Wed,” he said in a group chat.

The call came from a blocked number, claiming an armed man had placed multiple pipe bombs on campus, according to court records. An apparently accidental call then came to campus police from the number listed under Kelley’s name in the school directory, a move that led police to focus on him after the report was determined to be false.

The same Google Voice number used to target ODU was used in swatting calls that brought police to a historically black church in Alexandria; the home of then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen in the same city; and the New York office of ProPublica, which had reported on Denton and Atomwaffen.

AD

AD

Kelley was interviewed by campus police. According to court records, Denton was concerned at the time that Kelley would be arrested. A couple of months later, Kelley was arrested on drug charges and kicked off campus, just as the Secret Service began investigating the threat called in at Nielsen’s home.

Kelley was not arrested and charged in the swatting conspiracy until January. Denton was arrested in February, along with four others linked to Atomwaffen and accused of targeting journalists and people of color. Two other co-conspirators who were the most prolific members of the conspiracy are overseas, according to prosecutors, in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Kelley admitted helping maintain a website called Doxbin, a repository of information for potential swatting targets — “government officials, journalists, executives, and celebrities,” in the words of U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady.

AD

AD