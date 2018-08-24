A woman was assaulted by a man as she ran along a trail in a Manassas, Va., authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:38 a.m. Saturday when she was running on a trail at Stonewall Park and a man came up to her. He allegedly grabbed her and assaulted her, according to Manassas City Police.

She was able to get away and suffered minor injuries, police said. The man fled on foot. He is described as Hispanic and in his late 30s.

Authorities put out a sketch of the man and asked that anyone with information call 703-330-0330.