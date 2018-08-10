In Washington, the Anacostia River is viewed by many as a major boundary, dividing the city along social and economic lines. But on Friday, the D.C. police arrested someone who allegedly operated on both sides of the river and is accused in seven robberies or attempted robberies.

Based on the locations of the offenses listed by police, the criminal allegedly moved between the Capitol Hill area and parts of Southeast Washington.

Of the five gunpoint robberies and two attempted robberies, the latest incident occurred about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue SE. The address is just south of Lincoln Park. Another Capitol Hill incident came July 30 in the 600 block of Eighth Street NE, near the H Street corridor.

Of the incidents east of the Anacostia, one was in the 1200 block of Savannah Street SE, and another in the 1300 block of Mississippi Avenue SE, and two were in the 3300 block of 10th Place SE, all in the Congress Heights area.

Police said Denzell Johnson, 20, of no fixed address, was arrested Thursday and charged in the incidents. They said they are still investigating.