Authorities in Prince William County said that a man raped a woman outside an apartment building this week and that they are looking for the suspect.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at a building in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court in Woodbridge. The woman told police she was coming back to the building when a man pulled out a gun as she walked into a stairwell.

He tried to sexually assault her and eventually forced her outside to the rear of the apartment building, where she was raped, according to the Prince William County police.

She was then told to walk into a nearby wooded area as the man fled. The man also took the woman’s gray windbreaker jacket, police said.

Police with K-9s searched the area but were unable to find the man.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 25 and 30. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and has a short Afro and a “heavy build with a ‘beer belly,’ ” according to a police description. He also has arm tattoos, police said, including one with angel wings on his right arm.

He was last seen wearing white and black “Jordan” brand sneakers and a white T-shirt, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-793-6500.