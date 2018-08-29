Authorities released this surveillance photo showing a man who allegedly stole a credit card and bought $15,000 worth of jewelry in Maryland. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly stole a credit card from a man at a country club in Rockville, Md., and charged more than $15,000 worth of jewelry to the stolen card.

Montgomery County Police released a surveillance photo showing the suspect. The incident happened Aug. 5 when the victim said his credit card was stolen from the Lakewood Country Club on Glen Mill Road.

The victim said he didn’t know his wallet had been taken until he was contacted by his bank later in the day and asked about a large purchase at Jared the Galleria of Jewelry in Rockville.

An investigation later found that the suspect bought over $15,000 worth of jewelry and tried to use the stolen card to buy $1,100 worth of items at a Home Depot store in Germantown, Md.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-6747.