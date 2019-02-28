A 36-year-old man who worked at a Montgomery County spa as a massage therapist has been arrested and charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman during a session, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said the victim told police she was inappropriately touched by Joshua Weston Johnson of Montgomery Village at a massage in December. Johnson was arrested Friday. He has been charged with fourth degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Johnson worked at the spa in the Kentlands neighborhood. Police said he also may have worked as a private massage therapist at other spas in the area as well. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the other spas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 240-773-5770.

Joshua Johnson was accused of inappropriately touching a woman during a massage in Montgomery County. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

