A man and his dog are dead after a fire in Forest Glen, Md.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue, the department said.

When they arrived, they found a man who lived in the home suffering from life-threatening injuries. The man, later identified as Warren Baugh III, 43, was taken to a hospital where he died, fire officials said.

A firefighter sustained a minor injury fighting the blaze, which involved a couch on the first floor of a two-story home, fire officials said.

Montgomery County police said they are conducting a death investigation but do not suspect foul play.

