After Pedulla-Smith was handcuffed, he told officers he was on a leave of absence from college after experiencing manic episodes and “wanted to talk to Trump about fascism,” the documents said. He also said he wanted to “tell Trump he is a fascist and to ‘bring him down’ in a nonviolent way,” according to court documents.
Pedulla-Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital, where he was able to speak with officers “more coherently” after taking medication, court documents indicated.
He was charged with entering and remaining on grounds without authority. Pedulla-Smith didn’t have an attorney listed Tuesday in federal court records.