A man apparently suffering from mental illness was arrested Monday after driving an electric scooter past a White House checkpoint, saying he wanted to talk to President Trump about fascism, authorities said Tuesday.

Bronzert Armayor Pedulla-Smith drove the scooter past a White House checkpoint about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 15th and E Streets NW, refusing to acknowledge Secret Service officers who told him to leave, according to charging documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

After Pedulla-Smith was handcuffed, he told officers he was on a leave of absence from college after experiencing manic episodes and “wanted to talk to Trump about fascism,” the documents said. He also said he wanted to “tell Trump he is a fascist and to ‘bring him down’ in a nonviolent way,” according to court documents.

Pedulla-Smith was arrested and taken to a hospital, where he was able to speak with officers “more coherently” after taking medication, court documents indicated.

He was charged with entering and remaining on grounds without authority. Pedulla-Smith didn’t have an attorney listed Tuesday in federal court records.