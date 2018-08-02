A man was arrested Thursday after a weapon and ammunition were found in his car near the U.S. Capitol, police said.

The incident unfolded around 9 a.m. when U.S. Capitol Police were doing “routine parking enforcement” in the 300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW near D and First streets NW, officials said. Officers saw “what appeared to be a firearm in a parked vehicle,” according to Eva Malecki, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Capitol Police.

The owner of the vehicle arrived. After officers got consent to search his vehicle, they found a weapon and ammunition, police said. The man was arrested and taken to the Capitol Police headquarters for processing.

The man’s name has not been released at this time. Malecki said charges were pending.

Some streets in the area were closed as the incident was ongoing, but they have been reopened.