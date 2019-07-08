A man was arrested Sunday in Prince George’s County after a police car was struck by his off-road vehicle during a confrontation between officers and riders of the ATVs and dirt bikes, county police said.

Police said they followed 10 to 15 ATVs and dirt bikes at National Harbor on Sunday afternoon to try to obtain information about traffic violations.

At one point, police said, the riders passed the officers, “revving engines, popping wheelies and driving recklessly in traffic.”

An officer slowed and veered to the side of the road to let the vehicles pass when an ATV rider struck and damaged the rear bumper of an officer’s car, police said.

The rider, whom police identified as Marlon Escobar-Lopez, 23, of Fort Washington, Md., was thrown off his ATV and injured. As he was taken into custody, police said other riders surrounded the officers while yelling. However, as more officers arrived, they fled, driving on the wrong side of the road and on sidewalks, police said.

Large groups of ATVs and dirt bikes have been spotted on roads and streets in the Washington area, in recent years. Prince George’s police said it is illegal to ride ATVs and unlicensed dirt bikes on county roads and highways.

Police said Escobar-Lopez was charged with destruction of property and traffic offenses.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, they said.

