D.C. police arrested a Southeast man Sunday after he pointed a gun at a man outside a Northeast Washington home, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred just after midnight on a stoop outside a home in the 4400 block of Edson Place Northeast. Officers arrested 59-year-old Jerome Washington later Sunday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Neither Washington nor the victim live at the residence where the incident occurred, according to a police report.

The police report said officers recovered a black-and-brown Davis Industries handgun from Washington, who could not immediately produce a license to conceal-carry in the District. Washington said he was “prior law enforcement,” according to police, a claim police said they were unable to verify Sunday.