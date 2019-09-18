D.C. police officers exchanged gunfire with the driver of a vehicle who sped away from a traffic stop in Southeast Washington early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said no one was struck or injured. The suspected gunman was arrested hiding in woods in the 1500 block of Morris Road SE, a police spokesman said.

The incident began about 2:15 a.m. when police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle whose driver allegedly went through a red light near Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway. Police said the driver sped away.

A police spokesman said the vehicle struck a curb and became disabled along Morris Road, about one-third of a mile away. Police said the man exited the vehicle and fired at least twice at officers. At least one officer returned fire, police said.

The man ran into the woods and was tracked down a short time later, police said. John Raymond Hudson, 31, of Southeast, was charged with assault on a police officer while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity gun magazine.

Police said they recovered a firearm with an extended magazine and a laser scope. Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said the officers’ body cameras were activated and the incident is under internal investigation.



A gun found after a man was arrested early Wednesday. Police said the suspect fled from a traffic stop and then shot at D.C. police officers in the 1500 block of Morris Road SE Washington. (D.C. Police)

Wednesday’s shooting on Morris Road marks at least the fourth time D.C. police officers have fired their weapons at a person this year, according to the department. Three of those instances occurred in the past week.

On Monday police fatally shot a man who they said had killed his brother inside an apartment and then fired on officers outside the complex on Savannah Terrace SE, striking an officer in the chest. That officer was saved by his protective vest.

Authorities said that on Thursday, police shot and wounded a man at 51st and F streets in Southeast. The department said officers responding to a call confronted a man who shot at them. Officers fired back, wounding the 32-year-old suspected gunman, who is facing charges. No officers were struck.

And on June 23, police shot a man during a traffic stop on Alabama Avenue in Southeast after finding a gun magazine on the driver’s lap. Police said they shot him after he moved his hands to his waistband.

The wounded man drove off but later checked into a hospital. Police said they recovered the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console. The man was not seriously wounded.

In a separate incident, police said a gunman fired on a uniformed officer July 4 on Hillside Road in Southeast. No one was wounded in that incident. No arrest has been made; police released a video of the shooting.

