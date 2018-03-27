A Prince George’s County corrections officer has been arrested and charged in connection with an attack on his wife in their home in Charles County, authorities said.

The woman was handcuffed, shackled and stabbed repeatedly during the attack in the couple’s home on Bryans Road, the Charles County sheriff’s office said. They said her husband, husband, Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 45, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and false imprisonment, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokeswoman for the Prince George’s corrections department said the suspect has worked there for 19 years. She said would be placed on leave without pay.

His wife was in serious condition Tuesday, the Charles County sheriff’s office said.