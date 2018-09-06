He hit three times at two gyms in Montgomery County, officials said, and his pattern was the same — steal patrons’ credit cards as they exercised at the facilities and buy items at Home Depot and CVS.

Montgomery County Police said they have arrested and charged George Portes, 58, of Gaithersburg, Md., with theft and credit card fraud. Police said he stole credit cards from patrons over the last year at Gold’s Gym facilities in Gaithersburg and Olney. Two of the incidents happened at the Olney facility and one at the Gaithersburg spot, police said.

Authorities had released a surveillance photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. A tip led police to identify Portes as the suspect. In a search of his home, police said, they found “items of evidence related to these thefts.”

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and on Aug. 30 Portes turned himself in to authorities.