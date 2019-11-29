Officials said they believe the incident happened Wednesday night but was not discovered until Thanksgiving morning.

When sheriff’s deputies tired to make contact with the man next door, officials said, he “became disorderly and refused commands by law enforcement to exit the home.” At one point, officials said they saw the man “carrying a firearm inside the home.”

Some area residents were evacuated from their homes out of precaution, officials said, and taken to an area elementary school for safety.

After experts tried to talk to him, the man eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Officials said Bernard R. Ofori, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held on no bond at the county jail.

