A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with the attempted rape of a woman who worked cleaning an apartment building in the Derwood, Md., area.

Montgomery County Police said they arrested and charged Joao B. Rodrigues of Gaithersburg in the incident, which happened Nov. 30 at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Gramercy Boulevard.

Police said that during an investigation, plainclothes police officers had been watching the area where the incident happened.

On Dec. 7, officers saw Rodrigues — who matched a description given of the suspect in the Nov. 30 incident — going into an apartment building. He went to a bathroom where the “attempted rape had taken place,” police said in a statement.

He was taken into custody and later told authorities he had previously used the bathrooms there. Police said he also “made admissions of guilt” about the Nov. 30 incident.

In that incident, police said, Rodrigues allegedly told the woman that the first-floor bathrooms at the complex did not have paper towels. When she went into the bathroom to replenish the paper towels, police said, he followed and grabbed her. He tried to sexually assault her, they said, but she was able to flee.



Jao B. Rodrigues, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., has been charged in an attempted rape of a cleaning woman in Montgomery County. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

A video surveillance camera captured images of Rodrigues walking near the bathrooms at the time of the Nov. 30 incident.

Rodrigues is being held without bond. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer.