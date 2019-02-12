A suspect has been arrested in connection with the rape of a lifeguard at a pool in Alexandria in 2016, the Alexandria police said.

They said Jesse Bjerke, 37, of Arlington, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Rape, Abduction, Object Penetration, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

According to police, the attack occurred on Sept. 3, 2016 at a pool in the 200 block of S. Pickett Street.

The woman was at work, but no one else was at the pool, the police said.

They said the assailant was armed with a gun. After he fled, police said, she called for help.

No information was available about what led police to the suspect.

