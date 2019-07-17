A man who cornered a woman, made inappropriate sexual comments and then stole her credit cards at an Arlington business has been arrested and charged, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Crystal Drive, a few blocks from the Crystal City Metro stop.

The woman went into a business, and a man came in, cornered her and made inappropriate sexual comments, according to Arlington Police. She yelled at the man and “forcefully pushed him away” before he fled, police said.

On Sunday, police officers saw a man who matched the description of the suspect. Police identified the suspect as Yohannes Gebreyesus, 36, of Arlington, and he was arrested and charged without incident.

He faces charges of attempted rape, credit card theft and other offenses. He was also served an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation, police said.

Gebreyesus is being held without bond in the Arlington jail.

