He had a large spool of copper wire and threatened two Home Depot workers with a knife, telling them, “That’s mine,” before putting it in the back of a black SUV and fleeing, police said.

But a tip from the public helped Montgomery County Police catch and arrest the man.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the home improvement store in Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Md.

Police charged Luis Andrews Portillo, 29, of Rockville, with armed robbery, assault and other offenses.

Portillo allegedly went into the store and stole a large spool of copper wire and hide it in a set of trees nearby. When two employees confronted him, he threatened them with a knife and claimed it belonged to him. He then put the wire in his vehicle and fled.

Surveillance video issued by police led to a tip that identified the suspect, police said.