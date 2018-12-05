

An Arlington County police vehicle sits outside the Cheesecake Factory in Clarendon on Wednesday afternoon. (Arlington County traffic camera)

A man was arrested and will be charged with disorderly conduct Wednesday after a large crowd gathered at a Northern Virginia restaurant during a cheesecake giveaway, police said.

Officers responded to the Cheesecake Factory, at 2900 Clarendon Blvd. in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood, to control traffic during a cheesecake promotion, Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

The chain is celebrating its 40th anniversary and is promising customers a free slice of cheesecake if they place their orders online. The demand caused delivery drivers to double-park, Savage said.

As officers were responding, Savage said, there was a report of a fight inside the restaurant, where a large crowd had gathered. Officers didn’t find the fight but arrested a “disorderly person” whom the restaurant requested be removed after he disobeyed police commands, Savage said.

The man was cleared by medics at the scene but requested treatment, Savage said. Police said he was taken to a hospital, then will be charged with disorderly conduct.

“They got everything back to normal,” Savage said of the responding officers.

The incident was first reported by ARLnow.com.

Police stayed at the scene Wednesday afternoon to provide crowd control. A Cheesecake Factory spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

@DoorDash @ARLnowDOTcom @Cheesecake @washingtonpost @dcexaminer over 2hrs wait for delivery drivers,cars got ticketed,ppl got arrested n profanities thrown at the poor employees. Not worth getting injured over $6,jerks. pic.twitter.com/QovOL76QjX — p p (@pat_patsy_cake) December 5, 2018

Celebrate our 40th anniversary with 40,000 slices on us! On December 5th get a free slice* delivered with @DoorDash, no strings attached. Find out how to get yours. *Offer valid on 12/5/18 starting at 11:30am local time, while supplies last. Additional Terms and Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/Rz52FxwX6Y — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) December 3, 2018

free cheesecake + a federal workers' holiday = chaos in Clarendon https://t.co/wntGPNxsUm — free pizza caucus (@CarrieMPruett) December 5, 2018

@ARLnowDOTcom lots of police activity at the Clarendon cheesecake factory. Possibly tied to free cheesecake day. One ambulance, fire chief vehicle, and a dozen cruisers — Jon L (@ArlingtonJon) December 5, 2018