A Pennsylvania emergency room doctor pleaded guilty Tuesday to carrying an unlicensed pistol in the District after parking his 2017 black BMW at the Trump International Hotel in May 2017 with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and more than 230 rounds of ammunition.

Bryan Moles, 44, faces a recommended six- to 24-month prison term at sentencing Sept. 7 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon on the District felony offense.

Under a plea agreement, assistant U.S. attorney Michael Friedman said prosecutors agreed to drop a federal firearms count that was included in an indictment charging Moles with possession of firearms and ammunition by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, in his case marijuana.

Moles had been detained since June 15, 2017, and found competent to stand trial in December. In court filings, Moles’s assistant federal defender Loui Itoh said prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of probation and time served.

Moles, of Edinboro, Pa., told hotel employees about the weapons when he checked in after midnight May 31, 2017. Police subsequently discovered him with marijuana in his hotel room.