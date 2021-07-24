Officers responded to a shooting at the 5000 block of Beech Place just after 2:30 a.m., police said, and found Sadalah shot inside a car. Sadalah was pronounced dead, police said.
Police said, before the shooting, Sadalah hit Hill’s parked vehicle and another parked vehicle while driving along Stamp Road, less than half a mile away from Beech Place.
Police said Hill, who was inside his car when it was struck, followed Sadalah in his car and shot him.
According to the initial investigation, the two did not know each other before the shooting.
Hill is being held without bond by the Department of Corrections.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Hill.