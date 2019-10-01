A man used his phone to surreptitiously record underneath a 13-year-old girl’s dress at the checkout line of the Whole Foods near Logan Circle, according to D.C. Superior Court records.

D.C. police arrested Daniel Izquierdo, 25, on Monday and charged him with two counts of voyeurism.

Investigators also discovered 37 additional videos on the suspect’s phone that he allegedly took under the skirts of 34 other women, according to an arrest warrant filed in court. Officials wrote that it appeared the videos were taken without the women’s consent.

Izquierdo did not comment for the article.

The incident with the teenage girl occurred in March after a witness reportedly noticed Izquierdo standing “unusually close” to the 13-year-old, the arrest warrant states. The witness noticed that the suspect appeared to be hiding a phone in his bag and filming under the girl’s dress. The witness began yelling and customers at the store helped detain Izquierdo until police arrived.

Police obtained a warrant to search his phone and discovered 38 videos, including the one of the 13-year-old at Whole Foods, according to the documents.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news