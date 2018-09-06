D.C. police arrested a Mount Rainier man Wednesday on three misdemeanor charges that he made unwanted sexual contact with three women in about one hour as they walked on the Catholic University campus, officials said.

Detectives from the D.C. police Sexual Assault Unit arrested Luis Alonso Vasquez, 26, and he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual abuse on Michigan Avenue, officials said in a statement.

The first victim reported that a suspect approached her and touched her in the 600 block of Michigan Avenue about 10:55 a.m., police said.

About 15 minutes later, a second victim said a suspect touched her in the same block before he fled.

Police arrested a man after the third victim said she was also touched in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue about 11:50 a.m., according to D.C. police reports.