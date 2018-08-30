D.C. police arrested a Bethesda man Thursday on felony charges that he threatened a school crossing guard as he drove near a Northwest Washington school on Monday, officials said.

D.C. detectives from the 2nd Police District arrested Lionel Kevin Hyater, 55, on a charge of felony threats and stalking, officials said in a statement. Police began investigating the incident after a school nurse at Lafayette Elementary School called 911 about a man threatening to shoot someone in the 5500 block of Broad Branch Road.

According to a police report, a crossing guard later told officers that a man driving a vehicle yelled ethnic slurs at him and threatened to run him over, then “threatened to run him over again.”

The report said the driver threatened “to shoot you up,” referring to the crossing guard, whom he also described as an immigrant who “did not belong working in this area around white kids.”

The incident is also being investigated by the city’s Office of Unified Communications because a 911 operator failed to send police to the area when a parent first called to report that a man had threatened to shoot outside the school.

The parent who first called told the 911 operator that there was “a very erratic angry man outside” of the school who was “threatening to shoot someone.” Officials said the operator noted that the caller reported a “strange male in vehicle was around the school threatening to kill the crossing guard . . . kids and parents still picking up children.”

A spokeswoman for the 911 center said this week that the operator wrongly classified the call as a low priority and that police were not dispatched for nearly 30 minutes, officials said.

Investigators had been searching for a blue Nissan SUV with California plates before they arrested Hyater.

Police officials said they are investigating the reports that Hyater may have used language that could lead to hate or bias charges in addition to the felony charges.