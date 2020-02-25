At about 10:45 Monday morning, a Pentagon police officer came upon Richardson in the Pentagon north parking lot, according to court records, where he was attempting to use a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that was inserted into the gas tank of a gray Land Rover.
The officer reported that when he approached, Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself.”
The Land Rover belongs to an active-duty service member who authorities say does not know Richardson.
The officer tried to detain Richardson, who fled on foot across Route 27 and into Arlington National Cemetery; he was arrested about an hour later on the grounds of the former home of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
He had on him court documents indicating that he had been arrested in Arlington over the weekend for assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to prosecutors. Court records indicate that he was set to appear in Arlington on Wednesday for that case.