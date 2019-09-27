A man was charged with murder Thursday in a fatal shooting that occurred nine years ago, police said Friday.

At around 4:20 p.m. on July 3, 2010, officers responded to the 3000 block of Nelson Place SE for the report of shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 66-year-old John Pernell of Southeast suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Kavon Young of no fixed address was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, according to the statement. No further information about the circumstances of his arrest were immediately available.

A police report said the shooting occurred during a robbery.

