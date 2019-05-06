Kedest Simeneh, 22, was killed in Fairfax County in December 2016 by a man who has been indicted but fled to Ethiopia the day after the killing. The case ground to a halt because Ethiopia refused to extradite the man, saying it does not extradite its nationals. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a 2016 double slaying of a young couple in Northern Virginia, officials said.

Fairfax County police did not name the suspect Monday but said that they expect to hold a news conference giving more details about the arrest.

Henok Yohannes and Kedest Simeneh, both 22, of Fairfax County were killed Dec. 22, 2016, police said.

[After a young couple was killed, the alleged gunman fled to Ethi­o­pia. He may never face trial.]

For years, authorities were confident that they knew the suspect as Yohannes Nessibu, who had returned to his native Ethiopia.

The case had been stalled because of extradition issues.

