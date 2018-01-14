D.C. police have arrested a man in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store in Dupont Circle last week.

Cordell Brockington, 24, of Southeast Washington, was charged Friday with holding up the convenience store in the 1600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at R Street.

Police said the robbery occurred at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday when a man approached a cashier holding his shirt up and showing the butt of a gun tucked into the waistband of his trousers.

The man then forced the clerk to give him money from the register and left the store. Police did not say how much money he took.