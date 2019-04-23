A 33-year-old Virginia man has been charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian this winter.

Prince William County police said they arrested and charged Yohance Andrew Trim of Triangle with felony hit and run. His bond information is not available at this time, and his court date is pending, they said. He was arrested Friday.

The crash happened Feb. 21 at Graham Park and Old Triangle roads in Dumfries. Police said Gregory D. Sawyer, 62, of Dumfries, was crossing the road when he was struck by a van that Trim was driving.

Officials said Trim only briefly stopped before he fled the scene. Sawyer suffered serious injuries and died more than a week later, according to police.

Police said that when they tried to serve a search warrant on Trim’s home, he tried to flee out a back door but was detained.



Yohance Andrew Trim has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in February in Prince William County, police said. (Prince William County Police)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news