A Hyattsville man has been arrested in the killing of a man found shot inside a home, police said.

Joseph Deloatch, 49, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an acquaintance, Prince George’s County police said.

The shooting occurred at around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street, in Hyattsville, police said. A man found shot inside the home was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are not naming the victim pending family notification. The victim was shot during an argument with Deloatch, police said.

Deloatch is in county jail and being held without bond.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news