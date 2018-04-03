A Waldorf man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill on Sunday.

Rickey Penn, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Stephon Mathis, 26, of Oxon Hill, according to Prince George’s County police.

Mathis was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Maury Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police arrested Penn near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. Detectives are still investigating the motive.