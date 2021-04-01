About 10 minutes later, police said two adults with gunshot wounds came to an area hospital. One of them was a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries, and the other person was the suspect, who was treated and released into police custody.
Officials later identified the suspect as William Patrick Wells II, 26, of Capitol Heights.
An initial investigation found that the two men knew each other and that they allegedly shot each other during a disagreement.
Police charged Wells with second-degree murder and additional offenses. He remains in custody.
The D.C. region has recorded 97 homicides this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 34 were in Prince George’s County.