A 26-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man at D.C. apartment early Sunday, police said.

Police said they responded to a 911 call at about 4:14 a.m. at Garfield House, an apartment building on Wisconsin Avenue NW, just south of Washington National Cathedral. They found Vongell Lugo, 36, in the hallway of his apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, and Collin Potter, of Quantico, Va., was arrested at the scene, police said.

Police have not offered a motive for the deadly attack, saying the investigation is ongoing.