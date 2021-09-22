A 24-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the August slaying of a D.C. woman.

D.C. police said they arrested Christian Monge of Hyattsville on Tuesday and charged him with second degree murder while armed in the killing of Brittanie Clark, 28, of Northwest.

According to police, Clark was stabbed in a residential building on Aug. 31 in the 5000 block of First Street NW near New Hampshire Avenue in the Fort Totten area.

Police did not describe a motive.