A Maryland man was arrested and charged in an August slaying of a woman in the District. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 7:14 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 7:14 a.m. EDTShareA 24-year-old Maryland man has been arrested and charged in the August slaying of a D.C. woman.D.C. police said they arrested Christian Monge of Hyattsville on Tuesday and charged him with second degree murder while armed in the killing of Brittanie Clark, 28, of Northwest. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightAccording to police, Clark was stabbed in a residential building on Aug. 31 in the 5000 block of First Street NW near New Hampshire Avenue in the Fort Totten area.Police did not describe a motive. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.