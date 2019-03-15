A Maryland man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman during a drug robbery, police said.

Alexander Maskiewicz, 21, of Aberdeen, was charged with murder in the killing of Salina Rivera, 27, of Hyattsville, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Hyattsville police responded to a shooting at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road and found Rivera in a walkway with a gunshot wound, police said.

Rivera was pronounced dead on the scene.

Maskiewicz shot Rivera while trying to rob her during a drug sale, police said.

