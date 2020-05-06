Police said the shooting occurred about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in a ninth-floor residence at the Golden Rule Apartments in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. Police said the victim, Resha Blount, 25, was found dead in a bedroom.
A police report says that after Blount was shot, the assailant pointed a handgun at another woman who was in the apartment and stole her cellphone in an apparent attempt to stop her from calling 911.
Police said the assailant left the apartment with the phone. But an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says the suspect left behind the phone belonging to Blount.
On that phone, police said they found text messages discussing the purchase of marijuana with a man they later identified as Kinney. The arrest affidavit alleges that the suspect shot the victim four times after they argued over the price for the marijuana.