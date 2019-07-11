Transit police said they obtained a warrant charging Abraham Berhanu Taddesse with sexually assaulting a woman on the platform of the Metro station in Cheverly, Md., on July 11, 2019. (Metro Transit Police Department)

Metro police said they arrested a 44-year-old man on an allegation of sexually assaulting a woman at the station platform in Cheverly, Md., on Thursday afternoon.

Transit police said the attack happened on the Vienna-bound platform of the Orange line about 12:30 p.m. Thursday. No other riders or witnesses were in the area, police officials said on Twitter.

Police said that after the attack, the assailant boarded a train bound for the District and exited the system at the Deanwood station, the next stop on the line and just inside the District.

After being notified about the attack by the station manager at Cheverly, police used cameras to find the man, a spokesman for the Metro Transit Police Department said.

Transit officers stopped the man near the Deanwood station and took him into custody, officials said. Metro investigators later obtained a warrant in Maryland charging him with rape in the first degree.

Metro police identified the man as Abraham Berhanu Taddesse of Cheverly. Officials said he is being held in the District pending extradition to Maryland.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

