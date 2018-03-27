The FBI has arrested a man believed to be responsible for sending a series of suspicious packages to D.C. area government facilities Monday, a law enforcement official said.

The man was arrested in the Seattle area and is expected to appear in federal court later Tuesday afternoon. Investigators do not believe the incident was one of terrorism, but they are exploring the suspect’s motivations, the law enforcement official said.

The suspect is believed to have sent more than half a dozen packages — targeting, among other places, Fort McNair, Fort Belvoir and a military facility in Dahlgren, Va. He also sent packages that were intercepted at mail sorting facilities for the White House and CIA, officials said.

[‘Suspicious packages’ received at military installations in Washington area]

The FBI declined to provide the suspect’s name.

No one was injured in the incidents.

It was not immediately known what had tipped off authorities to deem the packages suspicious, but authorities said at least one of the packages contained black powder.

The FBI had said Monday in a statement that each packages was collected for more analysis.

One of the packages was received around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the National Defense University on the grounds of Fort McNair in Southwest Washington. An official there said the building was immediately evacuated

The package sent there had an X-ray done, and it indicated what was suspected to be a type of fuse attached, according to Mike Howard, a spokesman for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.