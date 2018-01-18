A man has been arrested and charged in the sexual assault of a Beltsville woman in her home a few days before Christmas, authorities said.

Jose Gomez-Portillo, 25, of Baltimore, was charged Jan. 15 with rape and assault in the Dec. 23 attack, according to a statement from Prince George’s County police.

Police said Gomez-Portillo, who lived in the area at the time, broke into the woman’s home on Lime Tree Way shortly before 6 a.m., sexually assaulted her and then ran home.

The woman and her assailant did not know each other, police said.

Gomez-Portillo is being held in Prince George’s County jail.