His death was described as a “devastating loss” by the principal of Anacostia High School in a letter to the school community.

No specific motive in the shooting has been made public.

However, D.C. police chief Peter Newsham said shortly after the shooting that it appeared to be targeted.

“It looks like they were looking for this young man for some reason, and they took his life,” Newsham said.

The shooting occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, less than a quarter of a mile from the left-field foul pole at Nationals Park. Half Street runs north and south between First and South Capitol streets.

No game was scheduled at the park that day.

Police said the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested the suspect Friday. A warrant had been issued for his arrest, police said.

