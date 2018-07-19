Authorities said they have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in connection with several incidents of sexual assault that happened last weekend in the Woodley Park and Friendship Heights neighborhoods of Northwest Washington.

D.C. police said Michael Watters, of Northwest, has been arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor sex abuse.

The incidents happened on Sunday between 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m., according to police. One of the incidents occurred in the 2300 block of Calvert Street NW in the Woodley Park area and the other two happened in the 5300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW in the Friendship Heights area.

In all three incidents, police said, Watters “engaged in sexual contact” with a victim without her permission. In the incident that happened on Calvert Street, police said, the victim was a juvenile.