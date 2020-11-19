Officers found the elder brother suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a car crash in the 200 block of Taurus Drive in Fort Washington 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they are still searching for a motive in the killing. Sofidiya also was charged with second degree murder and firearms related charges, and was being held without bond, police said.
Online court records did not list an attorney representing Sofidiya.