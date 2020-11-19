Prince George’s County homicide detectives arrested a 37-year-old man for killing his brother who was found fatally shot in a car in Fort Washington early Wednesday morning, police officials said.

Authorities charged Malcolm Sofidiya, of the 300 block of Beech Street in Fort Washington with first degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Michael Sofidiya, officials said in a statement.

Officers found the elder brother suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a car crash in the 200 block of Taurus Drive in Fort Washington 2 a.m. Wednesday, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are still searching for a motive in the killing. Sofidiya also was charged with second degree murder and firearms related charges, and was being held without bond, police said.

Online court records did not list an attorney representing Sofidiya.