County police said the younger Delcid had threatened workers on three different visits over two days last week, including the day he allegedly fired the single shot in the parking lot then sped off on a moped, injuring no one. Authorities publicized a photo of him Saturday asked for help locating him as a person considered “armed and dangerous.”

His father, in an interview Wednesday, said his 25-year-old son spoke of visiting the shop over the repair issue and said his son has been using synthetic marijuana often known as K2. Court documents also state the younger man has tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

D.C. police arrested Delcid after spotting him sitting on a concrete wall at K and 19th streets in Northwest. An arrest affidavit says he fled on a bicycle, yelling “Don’t chase, I’ll shoot you,” and was caught a block away. A police report says he had a loaded Mossburg .22 caliber pistol, similar to a Tec-9, in his backpack, and an additional 195 rounds of ammunition.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Delcid on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has a felony conviction in Virginia for grand larceny where he was on probation, court files show.

In court Thursday, Delcid entered a plea of not guilty through his attorney, Assistant Federal Defender Michele Peterson. He will remain held pending a detention hearing in two weeks, while seeking fast-tracked plea talks with prosecutors, Peterson told U.S. Magistrate Deborah A. Robinson of Washington, D.C.

Delcid did not speak during the hearing, and appeared in an orange prison uniform with his right arm in a blue sling. Delcid nodded and gave a short wave to his father, who sat in courtroom.

Peterson declined to comment after the hearing.

Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents that Delcid had repeatedly failed to comply with court-ordered supervision in the Virginia case and after a District conviction for a driving under the influence, and said there is a “danger to any person or the community posed by the defendant’s release.”

The elder Delcid described his son as troubled but said he doesn’t believe he posed a threat. “But of course he is my son, and I’m going to say he’s not capable of the things the police think he was going to do. I just speak as a father,” he said.

The elder Delcid said his son is a mechanic who grew up in the District and has a young son and daughter. He said his son used to work in the shop he allegedly targeted and had recently bought a dirt bike there for $2,000 but grew frustrated by repairs needed to it.

An employee at the store confirmed in an interview Wednesday that the Delcid had worked there for about one month before the incident. The employee, who declined to give his name, citing concerns about safety, confirmed Delcid had been upset about a motorcycle purchased at the shop, but he said he also had other personal problems that created conflict.

Prince George’s police said the younger Delcid visited the store on Oct. 3, “demanded service” and threatened an employee. Police said he returned three hours later wearing a military-style bullet resistant vest and armed with what they described as the assault weapon.

Authorities said he went back a third time on Oct. 4 and pointed a gun. Delcid’s father said his son told him it was a pellet gun.

Delcid said he talked to his son a few hours before his arrest when he said his son had said he would be returning to the District. “I told him, ‘Why did you do that?’”referring to the alleged threats at the store. “I told him that’s going to be a big problem.”

