A man who tried to get into the White House told authorities he wanted to help President Trump “bring peace to the world” and fought with Secret Service officers, according to court documents.

Christopher Henry-Alexander Davis, 29, from Herndon, Va., was charged with assault, resisting arrest and attempting to enter a restricted building or grounds.

Davis was ordered detained Thursday by a federal judge until further court proceedings. His attorney, Shawn Sukumar, declined to comment.

Davis was arrested about 7:40 p.m. on Monday in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW. At the time, the Secret Service had blocked off sidewalks and roads to clear the way for a motorcade. They did not identify the official in the motorcade.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia says Davis crossed the police tape and ignored orders to stop. The affidavit says he used his left forearm to strike a uniformed Secret Service officer in the face. Another officer forced Davis to the ground, but authorities said in the affidavit that Davis put his hands under his body to avoid being handcuffed.

After he was in custody, the affidavit says, Davis repeatedly told officers he had an appointment to see the president to discuss the border wall and the “Green New Deal,” a proposal by some Democratic candidates for president to address economic issues and climate change.

“Davis states he wished no harm on the President but stated that, ‘I want to help bring peace to the world,’ ” the affidavit says. The court document also quotes Davis as saying that he suffers from bipolar disorder and that he was so focused on meeting with Trump that he did not hear the officers’ demands.

Davis was treated at George Washington University Hospital for injuries to his head and abrasions to his hands. A Secret Service officer suffered multiple injuries to her face and a contusion on her left knee.

Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey set a detention hearing for Davis for Friday.

