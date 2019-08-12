An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the assault of a woman in College Park, Prince George’s County police said.

Vashann Robinson of Greenbelt has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and other counts, police said. On Thursday, a woman reported that a man approached her around 10 p.m. in the 4400 block of Guilford Dr. asking for help finding his lost dog, police said. At first, the woman declined. But when he asked her about 30 minutes later, she agreed, police said. While the two walked together, the man grabbed her from behind and tried to drag her to a nearby parking lot before a witness shouted at him and the man released her, police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Robinson was arrested Saturday wearing clothes matching the description of the man wanted in the assault, police said. Robinson admitted he was involved in the crime, police said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Robinson.

