Two hikers were attacked on the Appalachian Trail in southwest Virginia by a man with a large knife, authorities said.

Sheriff William K. Dunagan of Wythe County said a female victim was seriously wounded but expected to survive. In a telephone interview Saturday, he provided no information on the second victim, a man.

Dunagan said a person had been taken into custody on the trail, and no motive was known. Early accounts of the attack described the weapon as a machete, but the sheriff said it would be better described as a large knife.

Wythe County, where the attacks occurred, is about 350 miles southwest of Washington. The sheriff’s office said the Appalachian Trail crosses the western tip of Wythe County.

The trail, a hiking path from Maine to Georgia, draws about 3 million hikers a year, said Brian King, a spokesman for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. He said nine homicides have been reported there over the years. Based on statistics, it is extremely safe, he said.

Four hikers were together before the attack occurred, the sheriff said. Two fled north on the trail, while the two who were attacked fled south, he said.

