A male attacker grabbed a woman from behind on a street in Arlington Sunday afternoon and started pulling her towards his vehicle, the Arlington police said.

She broke free and ran, but he continued to watch her until she went into her house, the police said. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Oxford Street, a quiet street of single family houses a couple of blocks south of Wilson Boulevard and east of Glebe Road.

Police said she was on foot when she passed someone she did not know. He called to her, and grabbed her when she made no response, police said.

They said the woman reqired no medical treatment. Police searched for the attacker, but they said he fled before they arrived.

The attacker was described as black and male, with short dreadlocks, possibly brarids, with some orange in them. He was about 6 feet tall, and wore a black shirt, light gray zip up hoodie and dark gray sweatpants.

He was driving an older pickup truck,possibly a 1990s or early 2000s model. It was dark blue or black, and seemed to appear somewhat the worse for wear.