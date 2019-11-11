A man awaiting trial in the 2018 death of a Ballston man was found dead Monday morning in his Arlington County jail cell, authorities said.

Jitesh Patel, 43, of Woodbine, Md., was found unconscious and pronounced dead about 6 a.m., according to the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors say Patel broke into the Ballston townhouse of John Giandoni, 40, on March 15, 2018, and shot, stabbed and choked him to death. Patel was charged with murder after allegedly killing Giandoni, possibly to help Giandoni’s ex-girlfriend — with whom Patel was having an affair — gain custody of her son with Giandoni, prosecutors said.

Giandoni’s sister testified in court last year that her brother met his former girlfriend through work. They became intimate, but it was a “tumultuous relationship,” Jenna Giandoni said. The woman had lied about being separated from her husband and lied to her then-spouse about the child she and Giandoni had in 2013, she testified.

Prosecutors said that at some point, the woman began dating Patel, a married father.

Court records showed she filed for a protective order against Patel in April 2018 alleging he was stalking her. Court records also showed the woman and Giandoni reached a joint custody agreement in 2016.

A sheriff’s office statement said the cause of death would be determined by the medical examiner. Arlington County police are investigating.

Police asked anyone with information about Patel’s death to contact them at 703-228-4243.

Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.

