Authorities said residents who live inside the Jefferson apartment complex in the 6100 block of Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Va., should stay inside their homes because police are dealing with a barricade situation.

Fairfax County Police said there’s no threat to the public but a man is “acting erratically” at an apartment there. On Twitter, police said, “the man has a knife.”

The incident started around 5 a.m. Friday.

Officers have made contact with the man and officials said they are “continuing to negotiate and work toward a safe resolution.”

They’re asking commuters to avoid the area.

